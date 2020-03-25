22,119 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 288,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

