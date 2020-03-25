239,500 Shares in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Bought by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.00% of Tcr2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 10,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,108. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

