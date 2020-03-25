24,982 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.