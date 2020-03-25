2,535,212 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Bought by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,535,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,000. Pieris Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 828,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 422,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 111,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 22,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,671. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.75% and a negative net margin of 55.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

