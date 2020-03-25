256,191 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. 33,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,363. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.