275,300 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

