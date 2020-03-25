27,854 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. RingCentral accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in RingCentral by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.72. 626,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.40. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

