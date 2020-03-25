29,000 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

