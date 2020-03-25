2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

TWOU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

