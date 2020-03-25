$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $402,274,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.