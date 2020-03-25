-$3.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce ($3.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.16) and the lowest is ($4.33). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($15.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.48) to ($12.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($7.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLUE traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 1,211,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

