$30.23 Million in Sales Expected for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post $30.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. Endologix posted sales of $35.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $145.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.57 million, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $157.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endologix.

Get Endologix alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Endologix to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endologix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Endologix during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endologix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Endologix by 315.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. Endologix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.