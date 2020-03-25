30,458 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 1,117,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,723. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

