32,672 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,295,000 after buying an additional 85,068 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 45,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 709,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 10,442,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,017,262. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

