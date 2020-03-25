34,079 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,991. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

