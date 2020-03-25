37,325 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,706 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

