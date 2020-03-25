38,350 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Zscaler accounts for 1.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Zscaler by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 613,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,475. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,020.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,717. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

