39,505 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

