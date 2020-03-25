3DCoin (3DC) Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $229,599.40 and $32.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

