$4.63 EPS Expected for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the highest is $4.79. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $4.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full-year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.91 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.74 to $20.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $170,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $237.29. The company had a trading volume of 459,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,739. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

