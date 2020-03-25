40,000 Shares in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000. Anthem makes up approximately 6.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

