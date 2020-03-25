40,945 Shares in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Blackline accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Blackline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,966,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Blackline by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,333,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Blackline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,700,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after buying an additional 150,078 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,845,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.