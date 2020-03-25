410,000 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

