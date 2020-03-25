415,400 Shares in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Acquired by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 415,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 3.33% of X4 Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of XFOR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,808. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XFOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.