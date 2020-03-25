$416.48 Million in Sales Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will post $416.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.00 million and the highest is $431.95 million. Kronos Worldwide reported sales of $436.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.01 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRO. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

