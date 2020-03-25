425,000 Shares in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Cypress Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,204,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 344,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,946,608. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 231.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

