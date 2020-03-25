$431.66 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $431.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.30 million to $456.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $423.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PSXP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,727,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.