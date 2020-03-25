43,885 Shares in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

DWX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

