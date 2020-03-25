44,628 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,028,000 after acquiring an additional 390,692 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,024,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,647,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,569,000 after buying an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 133,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,726. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

