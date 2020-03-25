45,000 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 2.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 306,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 754,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,577. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

