45,794 Shares in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Domtar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Domtar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.91. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UFS cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

