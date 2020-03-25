55,438 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,093,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Colfax by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,533,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,756,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 10,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

