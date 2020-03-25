$557.53 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report sales of $557.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $556.80 million and the highest is $558.26 million. AAR posted sales of $529.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.80 million, a PE ratio of 152.62 and a beta of 1.33. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

