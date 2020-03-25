55,904 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $69,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,657,000 after purchasing an additional 76,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $21.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.92. 2,171,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average of $409.26. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

