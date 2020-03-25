$56.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report sales of $56.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.45 million and the highest is $56.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $54.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $227.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.87 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $238.84 million, with estimates ranging from $234.36 million to $242.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $60,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBAI opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.