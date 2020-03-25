$57.31 Million in Sales Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report sales of $57.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.43 million and the highest is $60.19 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $56.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.73 million to $231.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $238.87 million to $253.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 20,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $86,189.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 33,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $137,846.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,500 shares of company stock worth $1,009,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

