58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 58.com worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 58.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after buying an additional 150,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,886. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

