59,780 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Centenus Global Management LP

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,528,000 after buying an additional 118,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 268,334 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,039,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,301,000 after buying an additional 1,224,049 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,067,000 after buying an additional 113,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,137,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,258,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 317,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

