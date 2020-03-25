600,000 Shares in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Bought by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000. Evolus accounts for about 0.7% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Evolus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,406. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.99. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

