61,778 Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

MOAT opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.84.

