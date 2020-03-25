619,679 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Bought by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 619,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Genco Shipping & Trading accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Genco Shipping & Trading as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 154,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total value of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DNB Markets lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $206.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.48%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

