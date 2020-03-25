62,242 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,528,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.91. 4,828,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.28. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

