636,554 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 636,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,681,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

