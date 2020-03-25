66,648 Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Five9 accounts for about 4.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Five9 by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. 340,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

