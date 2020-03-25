67,861 Shares in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Portola Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,579,000.

NASDAQ PTLA opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $518.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

