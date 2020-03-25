$69.77 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce sales of $69.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.73 million and the highest is $70.80 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $68.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $295.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.52 million to $300.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $313.75 million, with estimates ranging from $307.49 million to $320.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $46,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $509.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

