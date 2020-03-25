70,000 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Centenus Global Management LP

Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Centenus Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after buying an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

