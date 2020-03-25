720,887 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 720,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

FITB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,036,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

