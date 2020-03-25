73,570 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.29% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CL King raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LCII traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 230,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

