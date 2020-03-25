737,612 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Bought by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 737,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 2.51% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.